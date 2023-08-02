​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Thursday will be very warm and humid, but humidity levels will drop on Friday. There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely for Saturday night and Sunday. There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday of next week.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild. Temperatures will fall to the middle 70s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will fall to the upper 60s by morning. Thursday will be partly sunny, very warm, and humid. Temperatures will climb to the lower 80s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 80s with heat index values into the lower 90s at times. 

