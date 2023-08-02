Drought_Reasons.png

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Generally dry weather is expected through Saturday, but a system will bring a good chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Today will be partly sunny, very warm, and a little more humid. Temperatures will climb to the lower 80s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the middle 80s with heat index readings in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

