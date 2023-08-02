WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Generally dry weather is expected through Saturday, but a system will bring a good chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Today will be partly sunny, very warm, and a little more humid. Temperatures will climb to the lower 80s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the middle 80s with heat index readings in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: It will be very warm and humid on Thursday. Friday won't be as warm and it will be a little less humid. Generally dry weather is expected through Saturday, but a system moving across the state will bring a good chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday. Temperatures next week will be a little below normal but should be very comfortable for early August. There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday, and again Thursday afternoon, with a little better chance on Friday.
TODAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and becoming a little more humid. High: 86; Heat Index: 87 to 92 Wind: S/SW 8-15 MPH
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 67 Wind: Light SW
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and humid. High: 87; Heat Index: 89 to 94 Wind: W/NW 6-12 MPH
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, not as warm, and a little less humid. Low: 65 High: 84
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 60 High: 84
SUNDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62 High: 78
MONDAY: Partly sunny and very mild with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60 High: 78
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 58 High: 78
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 56 High: 78
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and very mild with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon. Low: 57 High: 79
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 59 High: 79
