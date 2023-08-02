WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Generally dry weather is expected through Saturday, but a system will bring a good chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: This afternoon will be partly sunny, very warm, and a little more humid. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s with heat index readings in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 60s.

