WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Generally dry weather is expected through Saturday, but a system will bring a good chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: This afternoon will be partly sunny, very warm, and a little more humid. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s with heat index readings in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: It will be very warm and humid on Thursday. Friday won't be as warm and it will be a little less humid. Generally dry weather is expected through Saturday, but a system moving across the state will bring a good chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday. Temperatures next week will be a little below normal but should be very comfortable for early August. There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday, and again Thursday afternoon, with a little better chance on Friday.
THIS AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, very warm, and becoming a little more humid. High: 86; Heat Index: 87 to 92 Wind: S/SW 8-15 MPH
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 67 Wind: Light SW
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and humid. High: 87; Heat Index: 89 to 94 Wind: W/NW 6-12 MPH
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and continued mild. Low: 65 Wind: N/NE 6-12 MPH
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, not as warm, and a little less humid. High: 84 Wind: NE 8-15 MPH
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 60 High: 84
SUNDAY: Variable cloudiness with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62 High: 78
MONDAY: Partly sunny and mild with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60 High: 78
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 61 High: 78
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 59 High: 78
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60 High: 79
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 59 High: 79
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 58 High: 79
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 59 High: 80
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.