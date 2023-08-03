WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: We're expecting more warm and humid conditions for Friday before some rain over the weekend. Showers and storms will begin late Saturday with the threat continuing until Monday morning. The best chance for storms will be Sunday, with a few storms possibly being severe. With the severe potential, we are issuing an ALERT DAY for Sunday.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Partly cloudy and mild tonight with lows in the mid-60s. More warm and humid conditions tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s and heat index values possibly in the lower to middle 90s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Friday will once again be warm and humid. There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely for Saturday night and Sunday. There is a chance for severe storms on Sunday, and because of that we are issuing an ALERT DAY for Sunday. Rain will end early Monday. Mainly dry weather is expected from Monday evening through Wednesday of next week, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday before dry weather returns for next weekend. Temperatures will be near or slightly below normal from this weekend through next weekend.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and continued mild with a slight chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm; patchy fog developing overnight. Low: 67 Wind: N/NE 6-12 MPH
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very warm, and humid. High: 86; Heat Index: 87 to 92 Wind: NE 8-15 MPH
FRIDAY NIGHT: Variable cloudiness and mild. Low: 65 Wind: NE 5-10 MPH
SATURDAY: Variable cloudiness and not as warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. High: 82 Wind: E 5-10 MPH
SUNDAY: Variable cloudiness with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64 High: 78
MONDAY: A slight chance of showers in the morning, otherwise, partly sunny and warm. Low: 60 High: 80
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 58 High: 80
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm (a chance of showers and thunderstorms at night). Low: 59 High: 80
THURSDAY: Variable cloudiness and very mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60 High: 79
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 59 High: 79
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 58 High: 79
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm (a chance of showers and thunderstorms at night). Low: 59 High: 80
NOTES: Storm Prediction Center severe weather outlook for Sunday/Sunday night: there is a threat of severe thunderstorms for the eastern quarter of Iowa, most of Illinois, and the southern third of Wisconsin (south of a La Crosse to Manitowoc line). Threats: high winds, hail, heavy rainfall, and isolated tornadoes. Timing: Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening. Coverage: a few severe thunderstorms with a possible line of severe thunderstorms. Confidence: low/medium.
