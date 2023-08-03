WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: We're expecting more warm and humid conditions for Friday before some rain over the weekend. Showers and storms will begin late Saturday with the threat continuing until Monday morning. The best chance for storms will be Sunday, with a few storms possibly being severe. With the severe potential, we are issuing an ALERT DAY for Sunday. 

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Partly cloudy and mild tonight with lows in the mid-60s. More warm and humid conditions tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s and heat index values possibly in the lower to middle 90s.