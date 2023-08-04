WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: An ALERT DAY is in the forecast for Sunday for the potential for severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. Showers and thunderstorms will arrive Saturday night with the best chances for showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening. The rain chances will end Monday morning. There will be additional chances for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday through Thursday morning and again Sunday afternoon through Monday of the following week.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will be partly cloudy overnight, and it will be mild. Low temperatures will be in the lower 60s by morning. Saturday will be partly sunny and warm. Temperatures will climb to around 80 degrees by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the middle 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Showers and thunderstorms will arrive later Saturday night. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Sunday and Sunday night, with a few strong thunderstorms that may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall possible Sunday afternoon and evening. The chance for showers and thunderstorms will end Monday morning, with dry weather expected from Monday afternoon through Tuesday of next week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return Wednesday before ending Thursday morning. Dry weather is then expected through Sunday morning of next weekend. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms from Sunday afternoon of next weekend through Monday. Temperatures will generally be near or slightly below normal.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm. High: 84 Wind: E 6-12 MPH -
SATURDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Low: 66 Wind: E/SE 8-15 MPH
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms; a few thunderstorms in the afternoon could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rainfall. High: 80 Wind: S 8-15 MPH
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning; afternoon clearing is possible. Low: 62 High: 78
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 58 High: 80
WEDNESDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 59 High: 80
THURSDAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, otherwise, partly sunny and very mild. Low: 60 High: 79
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 59 High: 79
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 58 High: 79
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and very mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Low: 59 High: 78
MONDAY: Partly sunny and very mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58 High: 78
NOTES: Storm Prediction Center severe weather outlook for Sunday/Sunday night: SLIGHT RISK of severe thunderstorms for the eastern two-thirds of Illinois, and far southeastern Wisconsin (southeast of a Beloit to Lake Mills to Milwaukee line); MARGINAL RISK for the rest of Illinois, and the rest of the southeastern third of Wisconsin (southeast of a Dubuque, IA to Wautoma to Manitowoc line). Threats: high winds, hail, heavy rainfall; an isolated tornado is possible. Timing: Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening. Coverage: a few severe thunderstorms with a possible line of severe thunderstorms. Confidence: low/medium.
