WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: An ALERT DAY is in the forecast for Sunday for the potential for severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. Showers and thunderstorms will arrive Saturday night with the best chances for showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening. The rain chances will end Monday morning. There will be additional chances for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday through Thursday morning and again Sunday afternoon through Monday of the following week. 

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will be partly cloudy overnight, and it will be mild. Low temperatures will be in the lower 60s by morning. Saturday will be partly sunny and warm. Temperatures will climb to around 80 degrees by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the middle 80s. 