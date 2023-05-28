WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Early summer weather with warm to hot temperatures will continue into early next week. There will be small chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Another chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives from late afternoon of Monday of next week through Monday night as a cold front moves through Wisconsin. Shower chances will continue into Tuesday, with temperatures cooling off to a little below normal.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Tonight will be partly cloudy and not as cool. Temperatures will fall to the middle 60s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will fall to the lower 50s by morning. Memorial Day Monday will be partly sunny and warm. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Tuesday will be very warm, while Wednesday and Thursday will be downright hot as high temperatures reach the 90-degree mark for the first time this year; there will be slight chances for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening for Wednesday and Thursday as well. Friday will be very warm with a little better chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Next weekend will remain very warm, but should remain dry. After a warm day on Monday of next week, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the day into Monday night as a cold front moves southward across Wisconsin. Behind the cold front, Temperatures will fall to a little below normal for the middle of next week. It will be breezy as well, with a chance of showers lingering into Tuesday.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 52 Wind: Light E
MEMORIAL DAY (MONDAY): Partly sunny and warm. High: 83 Wind: E/SE 5-10 MPH
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and a little milder. Low: 58 Wind: Light SE TUESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. High: 87 Wind: SE 6-12 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and hot with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Low: 63 High: 90
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Low: 64 High: 90
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Low: 64 High: 88
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Low: 62 High: 86
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 60 High: 86
MONDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly late in the day and at night. Low: 61 High: 84
TUESDAY: Variable cloudiness, breezy, and cooler with a chance of showers. Low: 56 High: 75
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and cool. Low: 52 High: 72
