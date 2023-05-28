WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Early summer weather with warm to hot temperatures will continue into early next week. There will be small chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Another chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives from late afternoon of Monday of next week through Monday night as a cold front moves through Wisconsin. Shower chances will continue into Tuesday, with temperatures cooling off to a little below normal.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Tonight will be partly cloudy and not as cool. Temperatures will fall to the middle 60s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will fall to the lower 50s by morning. Memorial Day Monday will be partly sunny and warm. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

