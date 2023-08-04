WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: An ALERT DAY is in the forecast for Sunday for the potential for severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. We may see a brief shower Saturday afternoon, but the better chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms will hold off until Sunday...especially Sunday afternoon and evening.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Today will be partly sunny and warm. Temperatures will climb to the lower 80s by noon; high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, with showers and thunderstorms likely for late Saturday night and Sunday. There is a chance for severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall on Sunday. Any rain showers will end Monday morning. Mainly dry weather is expected from Monday afternoon through Wednesday of next week, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms from Wednesday night through Friday before dry weather returns for next weekend. Temperatures will be near or slightly below normal from this weekend through next weekend.
TODAY: Partly sunny and very warm. High: 86 Wind: NE 8-15 MPH
TONIGHT: Variable cloudiness and mild. Low: 65 Wind: NE 5-10 MPH
SATURDAY: Variable cloudiness and not as warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. High: 82 Wind: E 5-10 MPH
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Low: 66 Wind: E/SE 8-15 MPH
SUNDAY: Variable cloudiness with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64 High: 78
MONDAY: A slight chance of showers in the morning, otherwise, partly sunny and warm. Low: 60 High: 80
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 58 High: 80
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm (a chance of showers and thunderstorms at night). Low: 59 High: 80
THURSDAY: Variable cloudiness and very mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60 High: 79
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 59 High: 79
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 58 High: 79
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm (a chance of showers and thunderstorms at night). Low: 59 High: 80
NOTES: Storm Prediction Center severe weather outlook for Sunday/Sunday night: there is a threat of severe thunderstorms for the eastern quarter of Iowa, most of Illinois, and the southern third of Wisconsin (south of a La Crosse to Manitowoc line). Threats: high winds, hail, heavy rainfall, and isolated tornadoes. Timing: Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening. Coverage: a few severe thunderstorms with a possible line of severe thunderstorms. Confidence: low/medium.
