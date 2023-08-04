AD-Severe.png

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: An ALERT DAY is in the forecast for Sunday for the potential for severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. We may see a brief shower Saturday afternoon, but the better chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms will hold off until Sunday...especially Sunday afternoon and evening.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Today will be partly sunny and warm. Temperatures will climb to the lower 80s by noon; high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Tags