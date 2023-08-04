WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: An ALERT DAY is in the forecast for Sunday for the potential for severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. Rain will move into our area Saturday night with the best chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms coming during the day on Sunday...especially Sunday afternoon and evening.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with lows in the lower 60s. Tomorrow will be partly sunny and warm once again with highs in the middle to lower 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Showers and thunderstorms will begin Saturday night with a chance for severe storms Sunday afternoon and evening. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds will be the biggest threat, but some minor hail and an isolated tornado is also possible. Any rain showers will end Monday morning. Mainly dry weather is expected from Monday afternoon through Wednesday of next week, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday night and Thursday before dry weather returns for next weekend. Temperatures will be near or slightly below normal from this weekend through next weekend.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm. High: 84 Wind: E 6-12 MPH
SATURDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Low: 66 Wind: E/SE 8-15 MPH
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms; a few thunderstorms in the afternoon could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rainfall. High: 80 Wind: S 8-15 MPH
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning; afternoon clearing is possible. Low: 62 High: 78
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 58 High: 80
WEDNESDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 59 High: 80
THURSDAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, otherwise, partly sunny and very mild. Low: 60 High: 79
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 59 High: 79
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 58 High: 79
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and very mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Low: 59 High: 78
MONDAY: Partly sunny and very mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58 High: 78
NOTES: Storm Prediction Center severe weather outlook for Sunday/Sunday night: SLIGHT RISK of severe thunderstorms for the eastern two-thirds of Illinois, and far southeastern Wisconsin (southeast of a Beloit to Lake Mills to Milwaukee line); MARGINAL RISK for the rest of Illinois, and the rest of the southeastern third of Wisconsin (southeast of a Dubuque, IA to Wautoma to Manitowoc line). Threats: high winds, hail, heavy rainfall; an isolated tornado is possible. Timing: Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening. Coverage: a few severe thunderstorms with a possible line of severe thunderstorms. Confidence: low/medium.
