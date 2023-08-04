WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: An ALERT DAY is in the forecast for Sunday for the potential for severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. Rain will move into our area Saturday night with the best chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms coming during the day on Sunday...especially Sunday afternoon and evening.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with lows in the lower 60s. Tomorrow will be partly sunny and warm once again with highs in the middle to lower 80s. 