WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Very warm this week with dry weather until next weekend, when better rain chances are expected for southern Wisconsin. Temperatures will continue to climb, with some places topping 90 degrees by the middle-to-end of the upcoming work week.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Expect hazy sunshine today with temperatures topping out in the upper 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to near 90 this week. It will remain dry until next weekend. Some of the better shower and storm chances in many weeks may enter southern Wisconsin next weekend, bringing the possibility of some badly needed rainfall to all of southern Wisconsin.
TODAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. High: 87 Wind: E/SE 8-15 MPH
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 60 Wind: E/SE 5 MPH
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 59 High: 87 Wind: E 8-15 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and continued very warm. Low: 60 High: 88;
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and continued very warm. Low: 61 High: 89; Heat Index: 89 to 94
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and continued very warm. Low: 63 High: 89; Heat Index: 91 to 96
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Low: 63 High: 88; Heat Index: 90 to 95
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and a little more humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 65 High: 88; Heat Index: 90 to 95
MONDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64 High: 88; Heat Index: 89 to 94
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and not as warm. Low: 61 High: 82
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 57 High: 80
