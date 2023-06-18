WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: A few areas may see a shower or a thunderstorm this evening, mainly west of Madison, but most places will be dry. The dry weather will persist until next weekend, when better rain chances are expected for southern Wisconsin. Temperatures will continue to climb, with some places topping 90 degrees by the middle-to-end of the upcoming work week.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: After some scattered showers and storms during the evening, we'll see partly cloudy skies with lows near 60° tonight. Tomorrow is going to be very sunny and very warm with highs in the upper 80s. 

Tags