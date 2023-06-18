WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: A few areas may see a shower or a thunderstorm this evening, mainly west of Madison, but most places will be dry. The dry weather will persist until next weekend, when better rain chances are expected for southern Wisconsin. Temperatures will continue to climb, with some places topping 90 degrees by the middle-to-end of the upcoming work week.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: After some scattered showers and storms during the evening, we'll see partly cloudy skies with lows near 60° tonight. Tomorrow is going to be very sunny and very warm with highs in the upper 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s for the upcoming work week. It will remain dry until next weekend. Some of the better shower and storm chances in many weeks may enter southern Wisconsin next weekend, bringing the possibility of some badly needed rainfall to all of southern Wisconsin.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and milder with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Low: 60 Wind: E/SE 6-12 MPH
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. High: 87; Heat Index: 87 to 92 Wind: E/SE 8-15 MPH
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 59 High: 87; Heat Index: 88 to 93 Wind: E 8-15 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and continued very warm. Low: 60 High: 88; Heat Index: 88 to 93
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and continued very warm. Low: 61 High: 89; Heat Index: 89 to 94
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and continued very warm. Low: 63 High: 89; Heat Index: 91 to 96
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Low: 63 High: 88; Heat Index: 90 to 95
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and a little more humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 65 High: 88; Heat Index: 90 to 95
MONDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64 High: 88; Heat Index: 89 to 94
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and not as warm. Low: 61 High: 82
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 57 High: 80
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.