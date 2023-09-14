​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night and Saturday, a slight chance on Tuesday night as well as Thursday night and Friday of next week, and a chance of showers and thunderstorms next weekend. Temperatures will generally be near or above normal.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will be mostly clear overnight, and it won't be as cool. Low temperatures will be in the lower 50s by morning. Friday will be partly sunny and very mild. Temperatures will climb to the lower 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 70s. 