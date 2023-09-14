WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night and Saturday, a slight chance on Tuesday night as well as Thursday night and Friday of next week, and a chance of showers and thunderstorms next weekend. Temperatures will generally be near or above normal.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will be mostly clear overnight, and it won't be as cool. Low temperatures will be in the lower 50s by morning. Friday will be partly sunny and very mild. Temperatures will climb to the lower 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night and Saturday, although Sunday now look like it will remain dry. Temperatures will be a little cooler this weekend, but should warm up to be near or a little above 80 degrees from Tuesday through Friday of next week. There will be a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm Tuesday night along a warm front and Thursday night into Friday of next week, otherwise, it will be dry until a chance of showers and thunderstorms returns for next weekend.
OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and not quite as cool. Low: 52 Wind: S 5-10 MPH
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. High: 77 Wind: S/SW 8-15 MPH
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers; a thunderstorm is possible. Low: 57 Wind: S/SW 5-10 MPH
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and a little cooler with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. High: 72 Wind: SW to N 6-12 MPH
SUNDAY: Becoming mostly sunny and pleasant. Low: 51 High: 70
MONDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 48 High: 72
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and milder (a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm at night). Low: 54 High: 79
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 61 High: 81
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warm (a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms at night). Low: 59 High: 80
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very mild with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58 High: 78
SATURDAY: Variable cloudiness and mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58 High: 76
SUNDAY: Variable cloudiness and mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 56 High: 73
