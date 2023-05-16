GR-CRTW-ADI.png

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING:  Temperatures will be up and down over the next few days, but they will generally be mild. There's a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm early this evening, with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday night and Friday, Dry weather this weekend will last through much of next week as high temperatures warm into the 80s by Wednesday of next week.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS:  Today will be partly sunny and milder. Temperatures will climb to the mid 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will reach the low 80s. There is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm early this evening.

Kelly Slifka is a meteorologist on the First Warn Weather team. You can contact him at kslifka@wisctv.com.