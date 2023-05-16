WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Temperatures will be up and down over the next few days, but they will generally be mild. There's a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm early this evening, with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday night and Friday, Dry weather this weekend will last through much of next week as high temperatures warm into the 80s by Wednesday of next week.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Today will be partly sunny and milder. Temperatures will climb to the mid 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will reach the low 80s. There is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm early this evening.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Wednesday will be dry and cooler, but Thursday will be breezy and milder. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop along a cold front Thursday night with showers lingering into Friday. The weekend will be dry and pleasant, and much of next week will be dry as well. Temperatures will turn warmer by the middle of next week with high temperatures at or above 80 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will arrive Thursday night.
TODAY: Partly sunny and warmer. High: 81 Wind: NW 8-15 MPH to NE late in the day
TONIGHT: A slight chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm, otherwise, becoming mostly clear and cooler. Low: 41 Wind: NE 8-15 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and a little cooler. High: 68 Wind: E 6-12 MPH
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, becoming breezy, and milder (becoming mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing at night). Low: 43 High: 77
FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness, breezy, and not as mild with scattered showers. Low: 54 High: 68
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Low: 50 High: 69
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 47 High: 73
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and continued mild. Low: 49 High: 73
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 52 High: 76
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 53 High: 80
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and warm (becoming mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing at night). Low: 60 High: 82
