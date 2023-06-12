WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: We are tracking on and off spotty showers and thunderstorms that will develop Monday night and will carry through Tuesday evening. Warmer weather is expected on Wednesday and will continue into Father's Day weekend. Our next weather maker will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. 

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: This evening scattered showers will develop with an isolated thunderstorm possible. tonight expect temperatures to fall into the low 50s. Tuesday temperatures will struggle to climb past the mid-60s with scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms and breezy conditions.  

