WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: We are tracking on and off spotty showers and thunderstorms that will develop Monday night and will carry through Tuesday evening. Warmer weather is expected on Wednesday and will continue into Father's Day weekend. Our next weather maker will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: This evening scattered showers will develop with an isolated thunderstorm possible. tonight expect temperatures to fall into the low 50s. Tuesday temperatures will struggle to climb past the mid-60s with scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms and breezy conditions.
EXTENDED FORECAST: After a cool start to the week, temperatures will warm into the upper 70s by Wednesday and low 80s Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will stay warm through next weekend, with more chances of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night, Friday night and Saturday, with perhaps a stronger weather system early the following work week. That weather system has the potential to bring heavier rainfall to parts of the Upper Midwest, including southern Wisconsin.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers developing; an isolated evening thunderstorm is possible. Low: 53 Wind: W/NW 8-15 MPH
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. High: 65 Wind: NW 10-20 MPH
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy overnight with patchy fog possible. Low: 56 Wind: N/NW 5-10 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warmer (a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm at night). High: 81 Wind: N 6-12 MPH
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 56 High: 83
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 51 High: 82
SATURDAY: Variable cloudiness with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 55 High: 78
FATHER’S DAY (SUNDAY): Partly sunny and warm. Low: 56 High: 81
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 57 High: 83
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 59 High: 86; Heat Index: 86 to 91
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 61 High: 88; Heat Index: 89 to 94
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and a little more humid. Low: 62 High: 90; Heat Index: 91 to 96
