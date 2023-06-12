WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: There is a chance of showers later this afternoon with highs near 70. There is a greater chance of rain on Tuesday with highs only in the 60s.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Partly sunny skies will give way to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. A few showers are possible as well. Highs will be near 70 before falling through the 60s this evening.
EXTENDED FORECAST: After a cool start to the week, temperatures will warm into the upper 70s by Wednesday and low 80s Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will stay warm through next weekend, with more chances of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night, Friday night and Saturday, with perhaps a stronger weather system early the following work week. That weather system has the potential to bring heavier rainfall to parts of the Upper Midwest, including southern Wisconsin.
TODAY: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool in the afternoon with a chance of showers late. High: 70 Wind: NW 10-20 MPH
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 53 Wind: W 10-20 MPH
TUESDAY: Cloudy windy and cool with scattered showers. High: 67 Wind: NW 15-20 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warmer, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening and overnight. Low: 54 High: 77
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 56 High: 83
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm. (Chance for showers and thunderstorms at night). Low: 53 High: 82
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 53 High: 80
FATHER’S DAY SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 56 High: 81
MONDAY: Partly sunny and warm, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 59 High: 83
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63 High: 84
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, warm, and a little more humid, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 68 High: 86
