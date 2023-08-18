WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY is in effect until 11 PM due to smoke from wildfires. Very warm to hot temperatures are expected for the weekend and then again from Tuesday through Thursday of next week. Higher humidity could lead to afternoon heat index readings into the middle 90s at times.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will become mostly clear tonight, and it will be a little milder. Temperatures will fall to the middle 60s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will fall to around 60 degrees by morning. Saturday will be mostly sunny, hazy, breezy, very warm, and more humid. Temperatures will climb to around 80 degrees by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the middle 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Hot and humid weather is on Sunday, followed by a brief break in the heat and humidity on Monday. Tuesday will be very warm and more humid, while Wednesday and Thursday will be hot and humid with high temperatures in the lower 90s and heat index readings possibly reaching the middle to the upper 90s in the afternoon. The heat will lessen and the humidity will move out on Friday, with pleasant late August weather expected for next weekend into Monday of the following week. It appears that we shouldn't have any rain over the next ten days.
***AIR QUALITY ADVISORY UNTIL 11 PM***
TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear and a little milder. Low: 60 Wind: S/SE 6-12 MPH
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, warmer, and more humid. High: 86 Wind: S 10-20 MPH
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. High: 90; Heat Index:91 to 96 Wind: NE 6-12 MPH
MONDAY: Partly sunny, not as warm, and less humid. Low: 62 High: 83
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and becoming more humid. Low: 63 High: 87; Heat Index: 87 to 92
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Low: 67 High: 91; Heat Index: 92 to 97
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Low: 71 High: 91; Heat Index: 92 to 97
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, not as warm, and less humid. Low: 66 High: 81
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 60 High: 79
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 57 High: 77
MONDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 57 High: 79
NOTES: An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY for particulate matter from wildfire smoke in Canada is in effect until 11 PM for all of Wisconsin, including the counties of MONROE, JUNEAU, ADAMS, MARQUETTE, GREEN LAKE, VERNON, RICHLAND, SAUK, COLUMBIA, DODGE, CRAWFORD, IOWA, DANE, JEFFERSON, GRANT, LAFAYETTE, GREEN, ROCK, and WALWORTH (this includes the La Crosse, Madison, and Milwaukee metropolitan areas).
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.