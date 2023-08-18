WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY is in effect until 11 PM due to smoke from wildfires. Very warm to hot temperatures are expected for the weekend and then again from Tuesday through Thursday of next week. Higher humidity could lead to afternoon heat index readings into the middle 90s at times.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will become mostly clear tonight, and it will be a little milder. Temperatures will fall to the middle 60s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will fall to around 60 degrees by morning. Saturday will be mostly sunny, hazy, breezy, very warm, and more humid. Temperatures will climb to around 80 degrees by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the middle 80s.