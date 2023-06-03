WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Very warm weather through Monday will give way to a break in temperatures for the middle of the week. Friday and Saturday will be warm again before a little weather moves in for Sunday; temperatures will warm back up for the rest of the first half of the week. Rain chances will be limited to Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning and late Friday night through early Sunday morning of next weekend.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with a slight chance for an evening shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures will fall to the lower 70s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will fall to around 60 degrees by morning. Sunday will be mostly sunny and very warm. Temperatures will climb to around 80 degrees by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

