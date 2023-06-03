WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Very warm weather through Monday will give way to a break in temperatures for the middle of the week. Friday and Saturday will be warm again before a little weather moves in for Sunday; temperatures will warm back up for the rest of the first half of the week. Rain chances will be limited to Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning and late Friday night through early Sunday morning of next weekend.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with a slight chance for an evening shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures will fall to the lower 70s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will fall to around 60 degrees by morning. Sunday will be mostly sunny and very warm. Temperatures will climb to around 80 degrees by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the middle 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A cold front will drop through Wisconsin on Monday bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms from Monday afternoon through Monday night, with a slight chance of a shower lingering into early Tuesday morning. After a warm day Monday, temperatures will be near normal for the middle of next week. It will turn warm again at the end of the week, with another cold front moving through on Saturday of next weekend bringing some scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will fall a bit for Sunday behind the cold front but should rebound to a little above normal for the first part of the following week, accompanied by dry weather.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild; a slight chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm. Low: 60 Wind: NE 5-10 MPH
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 85 Wind: E 6-12 MPH
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and a little cooler. Low: 52 Wind: Light and Variable
MONDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and at night. High: 84 Wind: N/NE 6-12 MPH
TUESDAY: A slight chance of a shower early, otherwise, variable cloudiness cooler. Low: 58 High: 77
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. Low: 49 High: 78
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. Low: 51 High: 79
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer (a chance of showers and thunderstorms late at night). Low: 55 High: 84
SATURDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58 High: 83
SUNDAY: A slight chance of showers early in the day, otherwise, partly sunny and a little cooler. Low: 55 High: 77
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 54 High: 80
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 56 High: 83
