WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Showers will end, with a few breaks in the clouds later Sunday overnight. Enough sunshine in most areas on Monday will allow high temperatures to return to near seasonable levels. We are watching a backdoor cold front that could bring a few showers and thunderstorms later Tuesday afternoon and early evening.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Lingering showers will push into northern Illinois later Sunday evening. A few breaks in the clouds overnight Sunday will allow temperatures to dip into the upper-30s to near 40 degrees. And enough sunshine on Monday in most areas, especially north and east of Madison, should allow temperatures to return to near 70 degrees.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Following Tuesday's weak cold front, expect slightly cooler temperatures on Wednesday. Shower and thunderstorms chances return Thursday and Friday as a stronger and wetter system moves through the region. Cooler conditions will follow this system for the start of the weekend before high temperatures climb back into the middle to upper 70s for the new work week. Shower and thunderstorms chances may return by the middle of the work week, too.
TONIGHT: A few evening showers; otherwise, becoming partly cloudy late and colder. Low: 41 Wind: N/NE 6-12 MPH
MONDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable. (Better chances of sunshine will be north and east of Madison.) High: 71 Wind: Light NE to NW
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and milder. Low: 51 Wind: W 5-10 MPH
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and mild, with a slight chance of late afternoon and evening showers or thunderstorms. High: 77 Wind: W/NW 10-20 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler. Low: 43 High: 68
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and milder, with a chance of afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Low: 48 High: 75
FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness, breezy, and cooler with a chance of showers. Low: 50 High: 64
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and continued cool. Low: 46 High: 69
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Low: 48 High: 73
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and a little milder. Low: 49 High: 75
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and mild, with a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Low: 54 High: 78
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and mild, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 59 High: 78
