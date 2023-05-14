​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Showers will end, with a few breaks in the clouds later Sunday overnight. Enough sunshine in most areas on Monday will allow high temperatures to return to near seasonable levels. We are watching a backdoor cold front that could bring a few showers and thunderstorms later Tuesday afternoon and early evening.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Lingering showers will push into northern Illinois later Sunday evening. A few breaks in the clouds overnight Sunday will allow temperatures to dip into the upper-30s to near 40 degrees. And enough sunshine on Monday in most areas, especially north and east of Madison, should allow temperatures to return to near 70 degrees.