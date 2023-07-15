WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: The Canadian wildfire smoke plume will continue to impact southern Wisconsin's air quality. A cold front Sunday afternoon and evening brings storm chances, along with a push of air from the north that will clear the wildfire smoke from our skies.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: A slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm through Saturday evening, with temperatures falling through the 70s. Hazy skies will continue Saturday overnight, with mild lows in the lower 60s. Temperatures will rise into the lower 80s Sunday, as a weather system brings shower and thunderstorm chances Sunday afternoon and evening.