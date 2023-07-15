WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: The Canadian wildfire smoke plume will continue to impact southern Wisconsin's air quality. A cold front Sunday afternoon and evening brings storm chances, along with a push of air from the north that will clear the wildfire smoke from our skies.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: A slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm through Saturday evening, with temperatures falling through the 70s. Hazy skies will continue Saturday overnight, with mild lows in the lower 60s. Temperatures will rise into the lower 80s Sunday, as a weather system brings shower and thunderstorm chances Sunday afternoon and evening.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Cooler air will fill in behind Sunday's weather system, and the push of air will move the smoke to the south and east of southern Wisconsin by early Monday. This cooler air results in high temperatures in the 70s for the start of the work week before warmer conditions arrive by mid-week. Rain chances return mid-week as a series of systems pass through the area before dry conditions return by the end of the week. High temperatures will start to climb well into the 80s by next weekend, with dry weather continuing.
***AIR QUALITY ADVISORY UNTIL NOON SUNDAY***
TONIGHT: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, otherwise, hazy skies and mild. Low: 61 Wind: W 5-10 MPH
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, becoming partly sunny, hazy, and breezy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High: 81 Wind: W 10-20 MPH
SUNDAY NIGHT: A chance of evening showers or thunderstorms; otherwise, becoming mostly clear and cooler. Low: 55 Wind: W/NW 6-12 MPH
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and a little cooler. High: 77 Wind: NW 8-15 MPH
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, becoming partly sunny and a little warmer. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night. Low: 55 High: 82
WEDNESDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 61 High: 84
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and breezy, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64 High: 84
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 60 High: 82
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 58 High: 84
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 60 High: 86
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and continued very warm. Low: 62 High: 86
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and continued very warm, and more humid. Low: 64 High: 89; Heat Index: 90 to 92
NOTES: An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY for particulate matter from wildfire smoke in effect until noon Sunday for all of Wisconsin, including the counties of MONROE, JUNEAU, ADAMS, MARQUETTE, GREEN LAKE, VERNON, RICHLAND, SAUK, COLUMBIA, DODGE, CRAWFORD, IOWA, DANE, JEFFERSON, GRANT, LAFAYETTE, GREEN, ROCK, and WALWORTH (this includes the La Crosse, Madison, and Milwaukee metropolitan areas).
The Storm Prediction Center severe weather outlook for Sunday afternoon and evening: MARGINAL RISK for far southern Wisconsin (from Platteville, to Monroe, to south of Janesville), and much of Iowa and Illinois. Threats: high winds, hail, and locally heavy rainfall. Timing: Sunday afternoon and evening. Coverage: a few isolated severe thunderstorms. Confidence: low/medium.
