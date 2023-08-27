​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Expect refreshingly comfortable high and low temperatures through Thursday of the upcoming work week, with mostly dry conditions. Our attention turns to a warm up, starting as early as next Friday, where high temperatures will once again approach 90 degrees in some areas. Very warm to hot temperatures will push into to southern Wisconsin over the Labor Day weekend, lasting into Labor Day. 

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: As skies clear, expect mild high temperatures in the middle 70s. Clear skies and comfortable weather is expected Sunday night, with low temperatures in the middle 50s. Very mild temperatures are expected Monday, with high temperatures near 80 degrees. There is a slight chance of showers Monday night.