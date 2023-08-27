WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Expect refreshingly comfortable high and low temperatures through Thursday of the upcoming work week, with mostly dry conditions. Our attention turns to a warm up, starting as early as next Friday, where high temperatures will once again approach 90 degrees in some areas. Very warm to hot temperatures will push into to southern Wisconsin over the Labor Day weekend, lasting into Labor Day.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: As skies clear, expect mild high temperatures in the middle 70s. Clear skies and comfortable weather is expected Sunday night, with low temperatures in the middle 50s. Very mild temperatures are expected Monday, with high temperatures near 80 degrees. There is a slight chance of showers Monday night.
EXTENDED FORECAST: After a mild work week, very warm to hot temperatures will push into to southern Wisconsin over the Labor Day weekend, lasting into Labor Day. High temperatures during this period could approach or exceed 90 degrees, especially for areas west and southwest of Madison. Right now, it looks like the center of the highest heat will stay just west of the Mississippi River, yet the First Warn Weather Team are watching just how far north and east it could get.
THIS AFTERNOON: Becoming mostly sunny and mild. High: 74 Wind: NE 5-10 MPH
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Low: 55 Wind: Light and Variable
MONDAY: Partly sunny and very mild with a slight chance of showers at night. High: 80 Wind: SW 6-12 MPH
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 61 High: 80
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 54 High: 75
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. Low: 53 High: 79
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and warmer. Low: 58 High: 87
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Low: 65 High: 88
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 65 High: 88
LABOR DAY (MONDAY): Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 66 High: 89
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Low: 66 High: 88
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 62 High: 83
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.