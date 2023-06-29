H-CRTW-ADI.png

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: An improvement in air quality is gradually expected to take place this afternoon; otherwise, we'll see a stretch of days and nights with a few shower and thunderstorm chances and above-average temperatures.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Smoky skies will continue this morning but gradually improve this afternoon. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. Temperatures will heat up to near 90, with an increase in humidity.

