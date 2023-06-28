WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: An improvement in air quality is expected by Thursday; otherwise, we'll see a stretch of days and nights with shower and thunderstorm chances and above-average temperatures.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Smoky skies continue this overnight. A chance exists for showers or thunderstorms later tonight through early tomorrow morning as temperatures fall into the middle 60s. Tomorrow afternoon, another round of showers and thunderstorms is possible, with the best chances east and south of Madison. A few of these storms could be strong to severe. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s, with an increase in humidity values. Smoky skies will improve by late Thursday afternoon and evening.
EXTENDED FORECAST: More typical early July weather conditions are expected through the end of next week. Showers and thunderstorms are possible through Saturday, with more opportunities for rain by the 4th and beyond. After temperatures and humidity values rise through Friday, a brief drop in both is expected for the weekend. Both temperatures and humidity values once again climb through the 4th before they slowly fall during the end of next week.
***AIR QUALITY ADVISORY UNTIL NOON THURSDAY***
OVERNIGHT: Variable cloudiness and mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 65 Wind: S/SE 8-15 MPH
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm, and more humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. A few thunderstorms could be strong or severe. High: 88; Heat Index: 88 to 92 Wind: S to W 6-12 MPH
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64 Wind: Light NW/W
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 87; Heat Index: 87 to 92 Wind: W/NW 6-12 MPH
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62 High: 84
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 60 High: 85; Heat Index: 85 to 90
MONDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Low: 62 High: 88; Heat Index: 88 to 93
FOURTH OF JULY (TUESDAY): Partly sunny, hot, and a little more humid with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and at night. Low: 64 High: 91; Heat Index: 91 to 94
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 65 High: 88; Heat Index: 88 to 92
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and very warm, but a little less humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63 High: 87
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and less humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62 High: 85
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62 High: 84
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62 High: 84
NOTES: An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY for particulate matter from wildfire smoke is in effect until midnight early Thursday morning for all of Iowa and Illinois. In Iowa, this includes the counties of ALLAMAKEE, CLAYTON, DELAWARE, and DUBUQUE. In Illinois, this includes the counties of JO DAVIESS, STEPHENSON, WINNEBAGO, BOONE, and McHENRY (this includes the Rockford and Chicago metropolitan areas)
An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY for particulate matter from wildfire smoke is in effect until noon Thursday for all of Wisconsin, including the counties of MONROE, JUNEAU, ADAMS, MARQUETTE, GREEN LAKE, VERNON, RICHLAND, SAUK, COLUMBIA, DODGE, CRAWFORD, IOWA, DANE, JEFERSON, GRANT, LAFAYETTE, GREEN, ROCK, and WALWORTH (this includes the La Crosse, Madison, and Milwaukee metropolitan areas).
Severe weather outlook for Thursday afternoon/Thursday night: SLIGHT RISK of severe thunderstorms for the northeastern third of Illinois; MARGINAL RISK for the eastern quarter of Iowa, most of the rest of Illinois, and the southern third of Wisconsin (south of a Viroqua to Manitowoc line). Threats: high winds, hail; an isolated tornado is possible. Timing: Thursday afternoon, Thursday night. Coverage: isolated severe thunderstorms. Confidence: low.
