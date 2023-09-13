Swoop 3 things to know.png

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: A warming trend is expected through Friday before another system brings showers and slightly cooler temperatures to the area this weekend.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Fog or low cloud cover will likely develop once again overnight, with temperatures falling into the middle 40s. Once the fog burns off Thursday morning, temperatures will climb into the lower 70s as the winds turn around to the south.

