​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: ALERT DAY is the forecast for multiple rounds of strong/severe thunderstorms on Friday; otherwise, hot and humid conditions through Friday with cooler conditions for the weekend.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Clouds will increase tonight with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Another round of severe weather is possible late in the afternoon and evening for Friday. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail will be the main threats, with an isolated tornado possible.