WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: The First Warn Weather Team is tracking ALERT DAY conditions for the possibility of heavy rainfall that could cause localized flash flooding in some areas on Monday and Monday evening. A band of 3-6" of rain may set up across parts of southern Wisconsin, although the placement of that band may shift yet. Right now the best chances for flooding rains appear to from areas near Madison, and points east and northeast.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Shower and thunderstorm chances increase tonight, with low temperatures in the lower 60s. Rain and thunderstorms look likely by Monday's morning commute. Right now, the steadier rain is currently looking like it will set up for areas near Madison and points north and east, with more scattered showers and thunderstorms for areas south and west of Madison. Rainfall amounts could top 3-6" inches where the heaviest band of rain sets up. The severe weather threat currently looks low at this time. Temperatures will only climb into the middle to upper 60s Monday afternoon, with breezy conditions. The wet weather system will exit the area later Monday evening.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Dry conditions return for Tuesday and Wednesday before another, but weaker system digs south into the state late Wednesday, resulting in rain chances late Wednesday and Thursday. Hot and humid conditions return for the weekend, continuing through the first half of the following week. Although this period looks dry, we cannot rule out a thunderstorm given the humid conditions, especially towards the end of 10-day forecast.
***FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FOR AREAS NEAR DANE COUNTY AND POINTS EAST MONDAY AND MONDAY EVENING***
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially late. Low: 62 Wind: E/SE 8-15 MPH
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some storms may produce heavy rainfall. High: 67 Wind: NE 10-20 MPH
MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers early; otherwise, becoming partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. Low: 55 Wind: N 10-20 MPH decreasing to 6-12 MPH
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. High: 77 Wind: N/NW 6-12 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and warm (a chance of showers and thunderstorms at night). Low: 57 High: 83
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and a little cooler with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Low: 62 High: 78
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 55 High: 84
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm, and more humid. Low: 62 High: 88
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Low: 67 High: 90; Heat Index: 91 to 96
MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Low: 68 High: 91; Heat Index: 92 to 96
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. (A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday Night) Low: 68 High: 91; Heat Index: 92 to 96
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and less humid, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 65 High: 88
