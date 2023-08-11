​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: An ALERT DAY is in the forecast through this evening for a possibility of severe thunderstorm. A few thunderstorms may contain high winds, hail, and heavy rainfall. More showers and thunderstorms are expected from Sunday night through Monday, and there's a chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night and Thursday morning of next week. Very warm temperatures are possible by next weekend.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. An isolated strong or severe thunderstorm is possible, mainly northwest of Madison. Showers and thunderstorms will end after midnight. Temperatures will fall to the lower 70s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will fall to the lower 60s by morning. Saturday will be mostly sunny and warm. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 80s.