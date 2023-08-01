BOTTOM LINE.png

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: As humidity levels rise this week, there will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, and Friday, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night and Saturday, and a slight chance lingering into Sunday. Temperatures will be seasonably warm for the most part, although very warm weather is expected from Wednesday through Friday of this week. Humidity levels will be a little higher on those days, with afternoon heat index readings in the upper 80s to the middle 90s possible.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will become partly sunny this afternoon, and it will be warm. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

