WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: As humidity levels rise this week, there will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, and Friday, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night and Saturday, and a slight chance lingering into Sunday. Temperatures will be seasonably warm for the most part, although very warm weather is expected from Wednesday through Friday of this week. Humidity levels will be a little higher on those days, with afternoon heat index readings in the upper 80s to the middle 90s possible.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will become partly sunny this afternoon, and it will be warm. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: It will be very warm and a little more humid from Wednesday and Thursday There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening. Heat index readings could reach the lower to the middle 90s in the afternoon. There is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm Friday afternoon, with a little better chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night and Saturday, with a chance lingering into Sunday. The humidity will move out for next week and temperatures should return to seasonably warm levels for next week as well. There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night and Thursday of next week..
TODAY: Becoming partly sunny and warm. High: 83 Wind: S 5-10 MPH
TONIGHT: Variable cloudiness and milder. Low: 66 Wind: S 6-12 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and becoming more humid. High: 86; Heat Index: 87 to 92 Wind: S 8-15 MPH
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and humid with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Low: 65 High: 87; Heat Index: 89 to 94
FRIDAY: Variably cloudy, not as warm and a little less humid with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon (a chance of showers and thunderstorms at night). Low: 65 High: 82
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60 High: 84
SUNDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62 High: 80
MONDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60 High: 80
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 60 High: 80
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm (becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm at night). Low: 58 High: 82
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Low: 61 High: 81
