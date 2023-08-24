WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: An ALERT DAY remains in the forecast through this evening for the heat, but it will end later tonight. Temperatures will begin to get better Friday with much cooler conditions by the weekend.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Muggy conditions will continue this evening but improve during the overnight hours. It won't be as warm tonight as it was last night with lows dropping into the upper 60s. Tomorrow will see 80s with a slight chance of storms in the afternoon. 