WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: An ALERT DAY remains in the forecast through this evening for the heat, but it will end later tonight. Temperatures will begin to get better Friday with much cooler conditions by the weekend.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Muggy conditions will continue this evening but improve during the overnight hours. It won't be as warm tonight as it was last night with lows dropping into the upper 60s. Tomorrow will see 80s with a slight chance of storms in the afternoon.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The weather pattern shifts Friday with a couple of cold fronts bringing small chances for showers and thunderstorms tonight through Friday. Although the temperatures drop on Friday, the bigger drop occurs this weekend, with high temperatures back into the 70s. Seasonable temperatures are expected next week. As for rain chances, small chances Monday and Saturday but overall, most areas will likely remain dry through Labor Day weekend.
***HEAT ADVISORY FOR AREAS NORTH OF WISCONSIN DELLS UNTIL 7 PM***
***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING FOR AREAS SOUTH OF WISCONSIN DELLS UNTIL 7 PM***
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and not quite as muggy with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms; patchy fog developing toward morning. Low: 68 Wind: N/NE 5-10 MPH
FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness and humid, but not as warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. High: 83 Wind: Light N
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and a little cooler with a slight chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm. Low: 62 Wind: N 6-12 MPH
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, cooler, and less humid. High: 74 Wind: N/NE 8-15 MPH
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 54 High: 76
MONDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 55 High: 80
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. Low: 57 High: 73
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 52 High: 73
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. Low: 51 High: 77
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warm. Low: 58 High: 81
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Low: 61 High: 82
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler. Low: 59 High: 77
LABOR DAY (MONDAY): Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 57 High: 79
NOTES: A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect until 7 PM for west-central and east-central Wisconsin, including the counties of MONROE,JUNEAU, ADAMS, MARQUETTE, and GREEN LATE (this includes the La Crosse metropolitan area).
An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect until 7 PM for northeastern Iowa, and for southwestern, south-central, and southeastern Wisconsin. In Iowa, this includes the counties of ALLAMAKEE and CLAYTON. In Wisconsin, this includes the counties of VERNON,RICHLAND,SAUK, COLUMBIA, DODGE, CRAWFORD, IOWA, DANE, JEFFERSON, GRANT, LAFAYETTE, GREEN, ROCK, and WALWORTH (this includes the Madison and Milwaukee metropolitan areas).
An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect until 8 PM for eastern Iowa and northern Illinois. In Iowa, this includes the counties of DELAWARE and DUBUQUE. In Illinois, this includes the counties of JO DAVIESS, STEPHENSON, WINNEBAGO, BOONE, and McHENRY (this includes the Rockford and Chicago metropolitan areas).
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.