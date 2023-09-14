BOTTOM LINE3.png

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: After temperatures warm up a bit Friday, a cold front will bring some rain to the area Friday night and Saturday.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Sunshine will help boost our highs into the lower 70s this afternoon as the winds turn around to the south. Clear skies will continue tonight but temperatures won't be as cool as last night with lows around 50.

