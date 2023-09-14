WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: After temperatures warm up a bit Friday, a cold front will bring some rain to the area Friday night and Saturday.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Sunshine will help boost our highs into the lower 70s this afternoon as the winds turn around to the south. Clear skies will continue tonight but temperatures won't be as cool as last night with lows around 50.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High temperatures may reach 80 degrees in some areas on Friday before a system brings showers and clouds back to the area late Friday night through Sunday, along with some cooler air. High temperatures will fall back to around 70 degrees for the weekend due to this cooler airmass but will warm up to near 80 degrees by mid-next week. Finally, another system brings rain chances to the area towards the end of the next week, along with another slight drop in high temperatures.
THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and a little milder. High: 73 Wind: S 5-10 MPH
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and not quite as cool. Low: 50 Wind: S 5-10 MPH
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. High: 77 Wind: S/SW 8-15 MPH
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers developing in the evening. Low: 57 Wind: S/SW 5-10 MPH
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and a little cooler with a chance of showers. High: 72 Wind: W 5-10 MPH
SUNDAY: A slight chance of a shower early, otherwise, partly sunny and pleasant. Low: 51 High: 70
MONDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Low: 48 High: 70
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and milder. Low: 54 High: 77
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 59 High: 81
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers. Low: 59 High: 80
FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness and mild with a chance of showers. Low: 58 High: 76
SATURDAY: Variable cloudiness and mild with a chance of showers. Low: 56 High: 72
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 54 High: 75
