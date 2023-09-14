WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night and Saturday, a slight chance on Tuesday night as well as Thursday night and Friday of next week, and a chance of showers and thunderstorms next weekend. Temperatures will generally be near or above normal.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will be mostly clear tonight, and it won't be as cool. Temperatures will fall to the upper 50s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will be in the lower 50s by morning. Friday will be partly sunny and very mild. Temperatures will climb to the lower 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night and Saturday, although Sunday now look like it will remain dry. Temperatures will be a little cooler this weekend, but should warm up to be near or a little above 80 degrees from Tuesday through Friday of next week. There will be a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm Tuesday night along a warm front and Thursday night into Friday of next week, otherwise, it will be dry until a chance of showers and thunderstorms returns for next weekend.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and not quite as cool. Low: 52 Wind: S 5-10 MPH
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. High: 77 Wind: S/SW 8-15 MPH
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers; a thunderstorm is possible. Low: 57 Wind: S/SW 5-10 MPH
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and a little cooler with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. High: 72 Wind: SW to N 6-12 MPH
SUNDAY: Becoming mostly sunny and pleasant. Low: 51 High: 70
MONDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 48 High: 72
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and milder (a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm at night). Low: 54 High: 79
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 61 High: 81
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warm (a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms at night). Low: 59 High: 80
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very mild with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58 High: 78
SATURDAY: Variable cloudiness and mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58 High: 76
SUNDAY: Variable cloudiness and mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 56 High: 73
