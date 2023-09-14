WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night and Saturday, a slight chance on Tuesday night as well as Thursday night and Friday of next week, and a chance of showers and thunderstorms next weekend. Temperatures will generally be near or above normal.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will be mostly clear tonight, and it won't be as cool. Temperatures will fall to the upper 50s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will be in the lower 50s by morning. Friday will be partly sunny and very mild. Temperatures will climb to the lower 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 70s. 