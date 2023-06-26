WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: As sunshine returns, temperatures will be back into the 80s for the rest of this week and into next week. Even warmer weather may bring high temperatures into the 90s by the middle of next week. Rain chances are possible from late Tuesday night through Saturday, but most of the time it won't be raining and some areas may miss out on the rain altogether. Wildfire smoke will spread across Wisconsin for the next few days.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: This evening will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm, otherwise, skies will become mostly clear overnight. Temperatures will fall to the upper 60s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will fall to the upper 50s by morning. Tuesday will be mostly sunny, hazy, and warmer. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late Tuesday night through Saturday, although the precipitation will be spotty at best. Dry weather is expected for most of next week. High temperatures will be in the lower to the middle 80s from Tuesday through the weekend, in the upper 80s for Monday and the Fourth of July Tuesday, and in the lower 90s by Wednesday and Thursday of next week. A little more humidity may result in heat index readings as high as the middle to the upper 90s later next week.
***AIR QUALITY ADVISORY UNTIL NOON THURSDAY***
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm early, then becoming mostly clear and pleasant overnight. Low: 58 Wind: N/NW 8-15 MPH
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hazy, and a little warmer. High: 82 Wind: N/NE 8-15 MPH
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and hazy, then becoming partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms west of Madison toward morning. Low: 60 Wind: Light SE
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hazy, and very warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 85; Heat Index: 86 to 91 Wind: S/SE 8-15 MPH
THURSDAY: Variable cloudiness, very warm, and a little more humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62 High: 86; Heat Index: 87 to 92
FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness, very warm, and humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62 High: 85; Heat Index: 86 to 91
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62 High: 82
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 58 High: 83
FOURTH OF JULY (MONDAY): Partly sunny and very warm. Low: 58 High: 86; Heat Index: 86 to 91
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and a little more humid. Low: 62 High: 89; Heat Index: 90 to 95
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Low: 63 High: 91; Heat Index: 92 to 97
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Low: 63 High: 91; Heat Index: 93 to 98
NOTES: An Air Quality advisory is in effect until noon Thursday for all of Wisconsin, including the counties of MONROE, JUNEAU, ADAMS, MARQUETTE, GREEN LAKE, VERNON, RICHLAND, SAUK, COLUMBIA, DODGE, CRAWFORD, IOWA, DANE, JEFERSON, GRANT, LAFAYETTE, GREEN, ROCK, and WALWORTH (this includes the La Crosse, Madison, and Milwaukee metropolitan areas).
