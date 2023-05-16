​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING:  There is a slight chance of a shower early this evening. There will be some scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly Thursday night with a chance of showers lingering into Friday, then dry weather is expected through late next week. Temperatures will be mild through early next week, and warm by the middle of next week.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: There is a slight chance of a shower this evening, otherwise, skies will be mostly clear and it will be cooler overnight. Temperatures will fall to the upper 50s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will fall to around 40 degrees by morning. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cooler. Temperatures will climb to the lower 60s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Wildfire smoke may bring a haze to the sky.

