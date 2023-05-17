WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Smokey skies are expected through tomorrow before a cold front brings showers and thunderstorms Thursday night and on Friday.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Today will be mostly sunny and cooler. Temperatures will climb to the lower 60s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Wildfire smoke may bring a haze to the sky.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Some showers are still possible on Friday before dry conditions return for the weekend and likely last through the middle of next week. After a cool Friday, high temperatures return to the 70s for the weekend. These seasonable temperatures continue for the start of the new work week before climbing to the 80s by mid-week. Along with these warmer conditions comes an increased threat in showers and thunderstorms. These warm temperatures and shower and thunderstorm chances will continue through Memorial Day weekend.
THI AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and cooler. High: 68 Wind: E 6-12 MPH
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 45 Wind: SE 6-12 MPH
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and milder with a chance of showers and thunderstorms northwest of Madison late in the day (mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms at night). High: 77 Wind: S 10-20 MPH
FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness, breezy, and not as mild with a chance of showers. Low: 54 High: 68
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 48 High: 71
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 51 High: 73
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 47 High: 71
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 52 High: 78
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 55 High: 80
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warm (becoming mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing at night). Low: 58 High: 82
FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 61 High: 80
