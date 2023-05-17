WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: There will be some scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly Thursday night with a chance of showers lingering into Friday, then dry weather is expected through late next week. Temperatures will be mild through early next week, and warm by the middle of next week.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Today will be mostly sunny and cooler. Temperatures will climb to the lower 60s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Wildfire smoke may bring a haze to the sky.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Thursday will be breezy and milder. Showers and thunderstorms return by Thursday night with a chance of showers lingering into Friday, accompanied by cooler temperatures. The weekend will be sunny, dry, and mild with highs in the low 70s. High temperatures will warm to around 80 degrees or higher by Wednesday of next week. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms next Thursday night, and scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely on Friday.
TODAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. High: 68 Wind: E 6-12 MPH
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 45 Wind: SE 6-12 MPH
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and milder with a chance of showers and thunderstorms northwest of Madison late in the day (mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms at night). High: 77 Wind: S 10-20 MPH
FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness, breezy, and not as mild with a chance of showers. Low: 54 High: 68
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 48 High: 71
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 51 High: 73
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 47 High: 71
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 52 High: 78
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 55 High: 80
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warm (becoming mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing at night). Low: 58 High: 82
FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 61 High: 80
