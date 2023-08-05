WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Slight chances for showers and thunderstorms will arrive late Saturday night, with the best chances for showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon, evening, and overnight. The rain chances will end Monday morning. There will be additional chances for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday through Thursday morning and again Sunday afternoon through Monday of the following week.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Saturday will be partly sunny and warm. Temperatures will climb to around 80 degrees by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the middle 80s. Clouds will increase Saturday night, with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm by Sunday morning. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Weather models are starting to show that Sunday's weather system may move mostly south of the area, and the threat of severe weather has shifted south, too. Still, some showers and thunderstorms are possible, mainly Sunday afternoon and Sunday night, with a few showers and storms capable of heavy rainfall. The best chance of heavier rain will be along and south and west of Hwy 151 and I-94. The chance for showers and thunderstorms will end Monday morning, with dry weather expected from Monday afternoon through Tuesday of next week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return Wednesday before ending Thursday morning. Dry weather is then expected through Sunday morning of next weekend. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms from Sunday afternoon of next weekend through Monday. Temperatures will generally be near or slightly below normal.
TODAY: Partly sunny and warm. High: 84 Wind: E 6-12 MPH
TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy and mild with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm toward morning. Low: 64 Wind: E 6-12 MPH
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. High: 80 Wind: SE 8-15 MPH
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers and thunderstorm. Some storms may produce heavy rainfall, especially south of Madison. Low: 62 Wind: NE 8-15 MPH
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms, gradually ending. High: 76 Wind: N 8-15 MPH
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 58 High: 80
WEDNESDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 59 High: 80
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then becoming partly sunny and very mild in the afternoon. Low: 60 High: 79
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 59 High: 79
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 58 High: 79
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and very mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Low: 59 High: 78
MONDAY: Partly sunny and very mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58 High: 78
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and continued very mild. Low: 60 High: 79
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.