WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Slight chances for showers and thunderstorms will arrive late Saturday night, with the best chances for showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon, evening, and overnight. The rain chances will end Monday morning. There will be additional chances for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday through Thursday morning and again Sunday afternoon through Monday of the following week. 

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Saturday will be partly sunny and warm. Temperatures will climb to around 80 degrees by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the middle 80s. Clouds will increase Saturday night, with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm by Sunday morning. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.