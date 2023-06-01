WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: The warmest air so far this year will continue through the weekend into Monday of next week. A little more humid weather will lead to a chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and tomorrow afternoon. There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon along a cold front and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday of next week as well.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Today will be very warm again with upper 80s expected along with a few showers and isolated thunderstorms popping a little sooner this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s but you may get brief shower dropping temps a bit at times later today.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Today, Friday, and Saturday will be partly sunny, hot, and a little more humid with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees and afternoon heat index readings in the lower to the middle 90s. There will be a chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms today and Friday, but the weekend should be dry with very warm temperatures on Sunday. There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from late Monday into Monday night of next week. Dry and warm weather is expected for the middle of next week, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms returning from Thursday through Friday.
TODAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and a little more humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. High: 88; Heat Index: 89 to 94 Wind: S/SE 6-12 MPH
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and very mild with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms ending early. Low: 64 Wind: SE Light and Variable
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. High: 90; Heat Index: 91 to 96 Wind: SE 5-10 MPH
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Low: 60 High: 90; Heat Index: 91 to 96
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and very warm, but a little less humid. Low: 57 High: 87
MONDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Low: 59 High: 86
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy, but not quite as warm. Low: 58 High: 81
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 53 High: 80
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 55 High: 81
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 55 High: 82
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 57 High: 82
