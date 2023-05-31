WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: The warmest air so far this year will continue through the weekend into Monday of next week. Temperatures won't be quite as warm by Tuesday of next week, but should still be near or a little above normal for early June. A little more humid weather will lead to a chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms from Wednesday through Friday. There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon along a cold front and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday of next week as well.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Today will be partly sunny and very warm with a chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will climb to the middle 80s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 80s with heat index readings in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will be partly sunny, hot, and a little more humid with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees and afternoon heat index readings in the lower to the middle 90s. There will be a chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday, but the weekend should be dry with very warm temperatures on Sunday. There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from late Monday into Monday night of next week. Dry and warm weather is expected for the middle of next week, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms returning from Thursday through Friday.
TODAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High: 88; Heat Index: 88 to 93 Wind: S/SE 8-15 MPH
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and very mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Low: 64 Wind: S/SE 5-10 MPH \
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and a little more humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. High: 88; Heat Index: 89 to 94 Wind: S/SE 6-12 MPH
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Low: 66 High: 90; Heat Index: 91 to 96
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Low: 64 High: 90; Heat Index: 90 to 95
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and very warm, but a little less humid. Low: 62 High: 87
MONDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Low: 59 High: 86
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy, but not quite as warm. Low: 58 High: 81
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 53 High: 80
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 55 High: 81
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 55 High: 82
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.