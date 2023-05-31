3 things to know.png

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: The warmest air so far this year will continue through the weekend into Monday of next week. Temperatures won't be quite as warm by Tuesday of next week, but should still be near or a little above normal for early June. A little more humid weather will lead to a chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms through Friday. There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon along a cold front and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday of next week as well.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Isolated showers and storms will clear up by sunset. Overnight will be partly cloudy and very mild with lows only in the mid-60s. Tomorrow will be very warm again with upper 80s expected along with a better chance for afternoon showers and storms. 

