WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: The warmest air so far this year will continue through the weekend into Monday of next week. Temperatures won't be quite as warm by Tuesday of next week, but should still be near or a little above normal for early June. A little more humid weather will lead to a chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms from Wednesday through Friday. There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon along a cold front and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday of next week as well.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: This afternoon will be partly sunny and very warm with a chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 80s with heat index readings in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. Overnight will be partly cloudy and very mild with lows only in the mid-60s.

