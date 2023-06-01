WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: The warmest air so far this year will continue through the weekend into Monday of next week. Air will remain humid with more chances of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms tomorrow. After a mostly dry weekend, there will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon along a cold front and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday of next week as well.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue until around sunset. Many places will be a hit or miss with some areas seeing heavy rainfall at times and others seeing no rain at all. Overnight will be mild with lows dropping into the mid-60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Friday and Saturday will be partly sunny, hot, and a little more humid with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees and afternoon heat index readings in the lower to the middle 90s. There will be a chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms Friday, but the weekend should be dry with very warm temperatures on Sunday. There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from late Monday into Monday night of next week. Dry and warm weather is expected for the middle of next week, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms returning from Thursday through Friday.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and very mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Low: 64 Wind: Light SE
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. High: 90; Heat Index: 91 to 96 Wind: E/SE 6-12 MPH
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and very mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Low: 62 Wind: Light E
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. High: 90; Heat Index: 90 to 95 Wind: E/NE 6-12 MPH
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and very warm, but a little less humid. Low: 60 High: 87
MONDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Low: 59 High: 86
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy, but not quite as warm. Low: 58 High: 81
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 53 High: 80
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 55 High: 83
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Low: 55 High: 86
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 56 High: 82
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 57 High: 81
