WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: The warmest air so far this year will continue through the weekend into Monday of next week. Air will remain humid with more chances of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms tomorrow. After a mostly dry weekend, there will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon along a cold front and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday of next week as well.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue until around sunset. Many places will be a hit or miss with some areas seeing heavy rainfall at times and others seeing no rain at all. Overnight will be mild with lows dropping into the mid-60s.

