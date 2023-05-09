WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: We're looking at a dry stretch of weather through Thursday with high temperatures warming back to near 80 degrees.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Low clouds will give way to some sun this afternoon as temperatures top off in the low 70s.  After temperatures fall to around 50 degrees tonight, they will climb into the middle to upper 70s tomorrow under partly sunny skies. 

Greg Barnhart is a member of the First Warn Weather team and can be reached at gbarnhart@wisctv.com.