WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: We're looking at a dry stretch of weather through Thursday with high temperatures warming back to near 80 degrees.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Low clouds will give way to some sun this afternoon as temperatures top off in the low 70s. After temperatures fall to around 50 degrees tonight, they will climb into the middle to upper 70s tomorrow under partly sunny skies.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Drier conditions are expected through Thursday before precipitation chances return for the end of the week, continuing through Mother's Day weekend. Although high temperatures quickly climb back to the low 80s by Thursday before cooling back to the 60s by Mother's Day. Dry and seasonable conditions will follow Mother's Day for at least the first half of the new work week.
THIS AFTERNOON: Variable cloudiness and seasonably mild.. High: 71 Wind: Light N/NE
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and a little cooler. Low: 50 Wind:Light S/SE
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and a little milder. High: 76 Wind: S 6-12 MPH
WEDNESDAY TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and a little milder. Low: 53 Wind: S/SE 5-10 MPH
THURSDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy and warm. A chance of showers Thursday night. High: 80 Wind: S/SE 6-12 MPH
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and very mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60 High: 78
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 59 High: 75
MOTHER’S DAY SUNDAY: Variable cloudiness, breezy, and cooler, with a chance of showers. Low: 55 High: 65
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and seasonable. Low: 48 High: 71
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable. Low: 50 High: 72
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and a little milder. Low: 47 High: 70
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and pleasant. Low: 48 High: 72
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and pleasant. Low: 49 High: 75
