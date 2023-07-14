​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: A few left over scattered showers and storms will will mostly fizzle through the overnight. The threat for severe weather will continue to diminish. More storms are possible Saturday and Sunday, however.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Storms will taper off during the later part of the evening with mostly dry conditions after midnight. Another round of storms is possible during the afternoon tomorrow. Lows tonight will be in the mid-60s and highs tomorrow will be back in the mid-80s.