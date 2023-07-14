WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: A few left over scattered showers and storms will will mostly fizzle through the overnight. The threat for severe weather will continue to diminish. More storms are possible Saturday and Sunday, however.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Storms will taper off during the later part of the evening with mostly dry conditions after midnight. Another round of storms is possible during the afternoon tomorrow. Lows tonight will be in the mid-60s and highs tomorrow will be back in the mid-80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Warm weather is expected through this weekend and all of next week. Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening with some of the storms possibly being severe. Expect partly sunny skies this weekend with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and isolated showers Sunday afternoon. Monday and Tuesday should be dry, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and early Thursday. The rest of next week into next weekend should be dry.
***AIR QUALITY ADVISORY UNTIL NOON SUNDAY***
OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog is possible. Low: 66 Wind: W/SW 5-10 MPH
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, hazy, very warm, and humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. High: 85; Heat Index: 86 to 91 Wind: W/NW 8-15 MPH
SATURDAY NIGHT: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, otherwise, partly cloudy and mild. Low: 62 Wind: W 5-10 MPH
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hazy, and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. High: 82 Wind: W 8-15 MPH
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and a little cooler. Low: 58 High: 77
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 55 High: 82
WEDNESDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60 High: 81
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then becoming partly sunny and warm. Low: 64 High: 83
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 60 High: 82
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and continued warm. Low: 58 High: 84
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 60 High: 86; Heat Index: 86 to 91
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and continued very warm. Low: 61 High: 86; Heat Index: 86 to 91
NOTES: An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY for particulate matter from wildfire smoke in effect until noon Sunday for all of Wisconsin, including the counties of MONROE, JUNEAU, ADAMS, MARQUETTE, GREEN LAKE, VERNON, RICHLAND, SAUK, COLUMBIA, DODGE, CRAWFORD, IOWA, DANE, JEFFERSON, GRANT, LAFAYETTE, GREEN, ROCK, and WALWORTH (this includes the La Crosse, Madison, and Milwaukee metropolitan areas).
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.