WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Look for scattered thunderstorms to develop later this afternoon and again Saturday afternoon. Locally heavy downpours are possible for some while others may not see much.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: This afternoon will be partly sunny and humid with storms developing in the late afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong to severe. Highs will top in the mid 80s. Storms will taper off throughout the evening with dry conditions after midnight. 

Tags