WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Look for scattered thunderstorms to develop later this afternoon and again Saturday afternoon. Locally heavy downpours are possible for some while others may not see much.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: This afternoon will be partly sunny and humid with storms developing in the late afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong to severe. Highs will top in the mid 80s. Storms will taper off throughout the evening with dry conditions after midnight.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Warm weather is expected through this weekend and all of next week. Look for scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms today. Expect partly sunny skies this weekend with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and isolated showers Sunday afternoon. Monday and Tuesday should be dry, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms later Wednesday, with a slight chance for rain lingering into early Thursday morning. The rest of next into next weekend should be dry.
***AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY UNTIL NOON SUNDAY***
THIS AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, very warm, and more humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong to severe. High: 86; Heat Index: 88 to 93 Wind: W/SW 8-15 MPH
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Low: 66 Wind: W 5-10 MPH
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, hazy, and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. High: 85 Wind: W/NW 8-15 MPH
SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 62 Wind: W 5 MPH
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm, and a little hazy with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. High: 82 Wind: W 8-15 MPH
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and a little cooler. Low: 58 High: 77
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 55 High: 82
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the day (scattered showers and thunderstorms at night). Low: 60 High: 85
THURSDAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, otherwise, partly sunny, warm, and a little more humid. Low: 64 High: 84
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm, but less humid. Low: 62 High: 83
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 60 High: 86; Heat Index: 86 to 91
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and continued very warm. Low: 60 High: 86; Heat Index: 86 to 91
