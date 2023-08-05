WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Slight chances for showers and thunderstorms will arrive late tonight, with the best chances for showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon, evening, and overnight. The rain chances will end Monday morning. There will be additional chances for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday through Thursday morning and again Sunday afternoon through Monday of the following week. 

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Clouds will increase tonight, with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm by Sunday morning. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s. There is a better chance for showers and storms Sunday afternoon, although we aren't expected to see as much as we initially forecasted for. The alert day has been pulled because the severe weather will likely stay south of our area.

