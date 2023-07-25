WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Hot and humid conditions are expected through the end of the work week with several opportunities for showers and thunderstorms.  Cooler temperatures return this weekend.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: A small complex of thunderstorms is expected in the area late tonight or tomorrow morning.  Some of these storms could produce heavy downpours or brief gusty winds. Temperatures will only fall into the lower 70s tonight due to cloud cover and precipitation. Although there remains a chance of showers and t-storms tomorrow afternoon east/south of Madison, most areas will see decreasing clouds in the afternoon, with temperatures rising to the upper 80s under very humid conditions.

