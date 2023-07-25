WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Hot and humid conditions are expected through the end of the work week with several opportunities for showers and thunderstorms. Cooler temperatures return this weekend.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Humid conditions this evening, with temperatures falling into the middle 80s by 8 PM. A weakening complex of thunderstorms is expected in the area late tonight or tomorrow morning. Some of these storms could produce heavy downpours or brief gusty winds. Temperatures will only fall into the lower 70s tonight due to cloud cover and precipitation. Although there remains a chance of showers and t-storms tomorrow afternoon east/south of Madison, most areas will see decreasing clouds in the afternoon, with temperatures rising to the upper 80s under very humid conditions.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The hot and humid conditions will peak on Thursday before a cold front slowly sags southward through the area on Friday. This frontal boundary will bring shower and thunderstorm chances Thursday night through Saturday and cooler and less humid air by this weekend. Another slight rise in the high temperatures is expected during the first half of next week before cooling off slightly at the end of the week. Mainly dry conditions are forecasted for next week.
TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy and very mild, with scattered showers and thunderstorms late. Low: 71 Wind: S/SE 5-10 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Scattered morning showers and thunderstorms; otherwise, becoming partly sunny, very warm, and humid. High: 88; Heat Index: 90 to 94 Wind: SW to N 6-12 MPH
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy, with areas of fog developing late. Low: 67 Wind: N 5-10 MPH
THURSDAY: Patchy AM fog; otherwise, mostly sunny, hot, and humid. (A chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night) High: 95; Heat Index: 97 to 101 Wind: S 5-10 MPH
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72 High: 90; Heat Index: 90 to 95
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, cooler, and less humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 65 High: 82
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. (A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday night) Low: 60 High: 82
MONDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable. Low: 61 High: 82
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 62 High: 85
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 61 High: 84
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and continued warm. Low: 61 High: 83
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Low: 59 High: 82
