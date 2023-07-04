WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: There is an Air Quality Advisory from 10 AM Fourth of July morning through 11 PM Tuesday night for high levels of ozone. The Fourth of July Tuesday will be hot and a little more humid. Chances for showers and thunderstorms arrive late Tuesday, and showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday, but some places will stay dry. There is another chance of showers and thunderstorms from Saturday night through Monday of next week. Temperatures should be within a few degrees of normal beginning Thursday and lasting through most of next week.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: The Fourth of July Tuesday will be partly sunny, hot, and a little more humid; there is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Temperatures will climb to the upper 80s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 90s with heat index readings in the middle to the upper 90s. While there is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm Tuesday evening, most area fireworks displays should be rain-free. Temperatures will be in the middle 80s in the early evening, falling only to the upper 70s by the time most fireworks displays are scheduled around 9:30 PM.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Wednesday will be very warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms, hopefully bringing many people welcome rain. The First Warn Weather Team are tracking Wednesday's cold front, and it may come through early enough that some places do not get a lot of rain on Wednesday, especially for areas north and west of Madison. Sunny skies are expected from Thursday through Saturday with comfortably warm temperatures. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night, and showers and thunderstorms are likely Sunday, while a chance of rain continues on Monday. Dry weather with warm temperatures is likely from Tuesday through Thursday of next week.
***AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM 10 AM UNTIL 11 PM TUESDAY***
FOURTH OF JULY (TODAY): Partly sunny, hot, and a little more humid with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. High: 93; Heat Index: 94 to 99 Wind: S/SW 8-15 MPH
TUESDAY NIGHT: Variable cloudiness and very mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69 Wind: S/SW 6-12 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, very warm, and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 85; Heat Index: 87 to 92 Wind: W/SW 8-15 MPH
THURSDAY: Becoming mostly sunny and a little cooler. Low: 61 High: 79
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 56 High: 82
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm (a chance of showers and thunderstorms at night). Low: 57 High: 82
SUNDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60 High: 81
MONDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62 High: 81
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 60 High: 80
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and continued warm. Low: 57 High: 83
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and continued warm. Low: 60 High: 84
NOTES: An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY for ozone has been issued from 10 AM Tuesday morning until 11 PM Tuesday night for southern Wisconsin, including the counties of MONROE, JUNEAU, ADAMS, MARQUETTE, GREEN LAKE, VERNON, RICHLAND, SAUK, COLUMBIA, DODGE, CRAWFORD, IOWA, DANE, JEFFERSON, GRANT, LAFAYETTE, GREEN, ROCK, and WALWORTH (this includes the La Crosse, Madison, and Milwaukee metropolitan areas).
Storm Prediction Center severe weather outlook for Tuesday/Tuesday night: SLIGHT RISK of severe thunderstorms for the southeastern half of Minnesota, the northwestern half of Iowa, and the northwestern half of Wisconsin (northwest of a La Crosse to Stevens Point to Iron Mountain, MI line; MARGINAL RISK for the rest of the southeastern two-thirds of Minnesota, most of the rest of Iowa (except for the far southeast), and the rest of the northwestern three-quarters of Wisconsin (northwest of a Dubuque, IA to Columbus to Green Bay line). Timing: late Wednesday afternoon, Wednesday night. Threats: high winds, hail, locally heavy rainfall. Coverage: isolated severe thunderstorms. Confidence: low/medium.
Severe weather outlook for Wednesday/Wednesday night: SLIGHT RISK of severe thunderstorms for far southeastern Iowa and all of Illinois; MARGINAL RISK for the rest of the southeastern half of Iowa, and the southeastern half of Wisconsin (southeast of a La Crosse to Wisconsin Rapids to Marinette line). Timing: mainly Wednesday afternoon, Wednesday evening. Threats: high winds, hail, locally heavy rainfall. Coverage: isolated severe thunderstorms. Confidence: low/medium.
