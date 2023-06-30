​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: There will be chances for showers and thunderstorms through Sunday morning, from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday of next week, and from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning of the following week. Temperatures will above normal through the middle of next week, and near normal later next week through next weekend.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Tonight will be variably cloudy and very mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will fall to the middle 70s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will fall to the upper 60s by morning. Saturday will be variably cloudy and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will climb to around 80 degrees by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the middle 80s with heat index readings in the middle to the upper 80s.