WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Showers and thunderstorms return to the area tonight and tomorrow, followed by much cooler temperatures for the rest of the week.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move across the area later tonight as temperatures fall to around 70 degrees by daybreak. Overall, we are not expecting significant rainfall, with most areas picking up less than .25". Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow afternoon as temperatures climb only into the middle 70s, with the wind increasing to 10 to 20 mph
EXTENDED FORECAST: Much cooler air is in store for the second half of the week. In fact, some areas may struggle to climb much above 70 degrees on Thursday due to the northwest winds and extensive cloud cover. Temperatures will rise back to near 80 degrees by the weekend before another shot of cooler air arrives during the first half of next week, driving those high temperatures back to around 70 degrees. Temperatures should rise to near seasonable by the second half of next week. As for precipitation, not expecting any significant rainfall through next week, although some rain is possible Sunday night through next Monday night.
OVERNIGHT: Variable cloudiness, breezy, and muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Low: 72 Wind: S/SW 10-20 MPH decreasing late.
WEDNESDAY: Variable cloudiness, breezy, and not as warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 78 around noon; temperatures nearly steady/slowly falling through the 70s in the afternoon Wind: SW 6-12 MPH becoming W 10-20 MPH
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler with a slight chance for showers in the evening. Low: 58 Wind: NW 10-20 MPH