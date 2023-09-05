WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: ALERT DAY  is in the forecast for heat this afternoon before a system brings showers and thunderstorms back to the area tonight and tomorrow, followed by much cooler temperatures for the rest of the week.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Temperatures will fall to near 80 degrees by 9 PM under muggy conditions. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move across the area later tonight as temperatures fall to around 70 degrees by daybreak. Overall, we are not expecting significant rainfall, with most areas picking up less than .25". Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow afternoon as temperatures climb only into the middle 70s, with the west increasing to 10 to 20 mph

