WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Opportunities for some showers and thunderstorms exist through Monday night before hot and humid conditions take hold for the rest of the work week.  Heat index values could reach 100 degrees during this time.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will become partly sunny this afternoon with a shower or storm possible, mainly northeast of Madison. Temperatures will climb into the middle 80s. A few clouds tonight as temperatures fall into the lower 60s by tomorrow morning.

